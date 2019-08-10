Actor Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham have reportedly reached an amicable divorce settlement.

Haynes married celebrity florist Leatham in 2017, roughly a year after coming out. Citing “irreconcilable differences,” Haynes filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

According to TMZ, the former couple have reached an amicable divorce settlement.

“We're told there was no hassle over finances – both sides agreed to keep their earnings during the brief marriage separate,” TMZ reported. “One source told us by the end of the settlement negotiations it was as 'amicable' and 'peaceful' a divorce as can be … especially in Hollywood.”

Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude earlier this year, Haynes said that the relationship suffered from being too public.

“We rushed into a lot of things, and it was extremely public which was a massive, massive problem with our relationship. But that’s not anyone else’s fault, that’s our fault. We put it out there, we became that Instagram couple, and we weren’t able to keep it going,” Haynes said.

A judge has yet to sign off on the divorce settlement.