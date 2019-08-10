Actor Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham
have reportedly reached an amicable divorce settlement.
Haynes married celebrity florist
Leatham in 2017, roughly a year after coming out. Citing
“irreconcilable differences,” Haynes filed for divorce after six
months of marriage.
According to TMZ, the former couple
have reached an amicable divorce settlement.
“We're told there was no hassle over
finances – both sides agreed to keep their earnings during the
brief marriage separate,” TMZ
reported. “One source told us by the end of the settlement
negotiations it was as 'amicable' and 'peaceful' a divorce as can be
… especially in Hollywood.”
Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude
earlier this year, Haynes said that the relationship suffered from
being too public.
“We rushed into a lot of things, and
it was extremely public which was a massive, massive problem with our
relationship. But that’s not anyone else’s fault, that’s our
fault. We put it out there, we became that Instagram couple, and we
weren’t able to keep it going,” Haynes
said.
(Related: Colton
Haynes says attention from coming out started his downward spiral
with addiction.)
A judge has yet to sign off on the
divorce settlement.