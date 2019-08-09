Out actor Wilson Cruz has launched a Change.org petition calling on fitness club Equinox to demand its owner Stephen Ross cancel a fundraiser for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

Ross is the chairman of Related Companies, which owns Equinox Fitness. Equinox Fitness owns fitness clubs PURE Yoga, Blink Fitness and SoulCycle. Ross also owns the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, the Time Warner Center and Hudson Yards.

According to the Washington Post, Ross' fundraiser will take place at his home in the Hamptons on Friday. Tickets start at $100,000 and go as high as $250,000.

Wilson (Star Trek: Discovery) suggested in his petition that Equinox had duped the LGBT community into believing that the company was affirming and supportive of it.

“We joined this gym because we believed it shared our values,” Wilson wrote. “We believed it was a safe space for people like us. We believed that we were supporting a company that was inclusive, accepting and celebrating our diversity and supporting our physical and mental health as a community.”

“There is NO WAY that we as a community can continue to support this business if you are actively supporting an administration that puts us in danger and works towards treating us like second-class citizens, and worse yet, subhuman.”

“PUT AN END TO THIS FUNDRAISER NOW!” he added.

Wilson's petition had more than 4,800 signatures as of Friday morning.

In a statement, Equinox distanced itself and SoulCycle from the fundraiser, saying that they do not support it.

“We want to let you know that Equinox and SoulCycle have nothing to do with the event and do not support it,” the company said. “Mr. Ross is a passive investor and is not involved in the management of either business.”

Ross' net worth is estimated at $7.7 billion.