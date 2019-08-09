President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Fox News anchor Shepard Smith, saying that his show was the lowest rated on the network.

Trump took aim at Smith's Shepard Smith Reporting, which is the number one cable news broadcast in its time slot.

“Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews,” Trump tweeted. “Actually, whenever possible, I turn to [One America News Network]!”

The tweet came during Smith's daily program and as Trump was on his way to El Paso to visit survivors of Saturday's mass shooting.

“Good afternoon, Mr. President,” Smith said during his show. “It's nice to have you with us.”

Smith, 55, came out gay in 2016.

Trump has previously criticized Smith. In March, he described him as the “lowest rated anchor” and urged him to move to CNN.

Smith has been critical of the president during his time in the White House.