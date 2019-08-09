In a recent interview, out actress Sherry Cola explained how the character she plays on Good Trouble inspired her to live her truth.

The 29-year-old Cola plays Alice Kwan on Freeform's Good Trouble, a spinoff of The Fosters that follows Callie Adams Foster (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez) who are living in a communal living apartment building managed by Kwan in Los Angeles.

In the show's two seasons, Kwan has come out lesbian to her parents.

When asked by LGBT blog NewNowNext whether her own coming out paralleled her character's coming out, Cola said that she had been inspired by her character.

“I've been bi my whole life, but only had the conversation with my mom when I booked the role of Alice, so she’s influenced and inspired me to live my truth,” Cola answered.

“The scene where Alice came out to her parents, it meant the world, because I never saw that growing up. There’s a stereotype around Asian families or immigrant parents: that they’re close-minded folks that might not accept their LGBTQ kids. The fact that this is on TV screens will open minds. The fact that she had that scene on prime-time TV meant the world to me and my community.”

Cola has also appeared on Amazon's I Love Dick and TNT's Claws.