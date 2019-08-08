An openly gay politician turned radio
show host on Monday announced that he'll challenge California
Representative Duncan Hunter for the Republican nomination in 2020.
Carl DeMaio joins four other
Republicans vying to unseat Hunter, who is accused with his wife
Margaret of corruption. The couple is facing federal charges in
connection with funneling hundreds of thousands in campaign funds
toward personal expenses.
“The polling shows Democrats could
flip this seat if I didn’t run, and we simply CANNOT lose another
seat in California to the Democrats,” DeMaio said in announcing his
bid. “Here’s the added benefit: we are going to use this campaign
as the model for how Republicans can fight back in California and
WIN. I’m going all-in on our 5-point Reform California agenda (stop
the tax hikes, secure the border, stop Newsom’s socialist agenda,
etc.) and we will be aggressive with ballot harvesting and grassroots
canvassing. Plus, I’ll still be leading all of our initiatives
through Reform California! This will add the power of a Congressional
seat to our arsenal.”
DeMaio, 44, served one term as a member
of the San Diego City Council from 2008 to 2012. He lost a San Diego
mayoral campaign in 2012 and a U.S. House campaign in 2014. The
following year, DeMaio began hosting his radio show on KOGO Radio. He
has used his platform to continue to advocate for several political
causes, including an unsuccessful campaign to repeal the state's gas
tax.
In a statement, DeMaio suggested that
he could best lead the fight to reform California by unseating
Hunter.
“Too many Californians are thinking
of fleeing our state because they cannot afford the cost of living
and disagree with the extreme socialist agenda being advanced by the
Democrats,” DeMaio said. “I refuse to flee – I plan to fight.
To take back our state, we need a new generation of California
leaders who are willing to fight and have a record of getting reform
done.”
Ammar Campa-Najjar, the only Democrat
challenging Hunter, asked on Twitter: “How does one 'take back
California' from Washington? If reforming California is your goal,
shouldn't you be running for statewide office? Makes no sense.”
DeMaio married publisher Johnathan Hale
in 2015.