The mayor of Barnegat, New Jersey is calling on state lawmakers to reverse a law that starting next year will add the contributions of LGBT Americans to school curriculums.

Signed into law on January 31, the law requires middle and high school curriculums include the contributions of people with disabilities or who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. It would apply to the 2020-2021 school year.

On Tuesday, Alfonso Cirulli, the city's Republican mayor and a former assistant principal, launched a campaign to fight the law, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Cirulli launched his campaign during a public meeting of the Township Committee.

In his remarks, he called the LGBT rights movement “an affront to almighty God” and said that the law should be withdrawn because it violates the religious rights of parents and amounts to the indoctrination of children.

“We've crossed over the line into absurdity,” he said. “Now is the time for the righteous to stand up for their rights.”

Garden State Equality, the state's largest LGBT rights advocate, called Cirulli's remarks “deeply troubling.”

"You cannot opt out of LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum just like you cannot opt out of science or black history simply because of ill-informed or close-minded personal beliefs," Garden State Equality Communications Director Jon Oliveira said in an email to the Press. "LGBTQ history is a part of American history, and to hide or misrepresent who, how, and why we are here today means students would otherwise be learning fiction."