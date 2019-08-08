Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's food and wine guy, has split from Flipping Out alum Trace Lehnhoff.

The couple started dating in 2018 following Porowski's breakup with long-term partner Joey Krietemeyer, an art director.

“The relationship ran its course,” a source told E! News. “Things just didn't work out and [Antoni] is concentrating on work.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Porowski, 35, told host Andy Cohen that the men started dating after meeting on Instagram.

Photos of the pair have since been deleted from Porowski's Instagram page.