Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's
food and wine guy, has split from Flipping Out alum Trace
Lehnhoff.
The couple started dating in 2018
following Porowski's breakup with long-term partner Joey Krietemeyer,
an art director.
“The relationship ran its course,”
a source told E!
News. “Things just didn't work out and [Antoni] is
concentrating on work.”
During an appearance on Watch What
Happens Live, Porowski, 35, told host Andy Cohen that the men
started dating after meeting on Instagram.
Photos of the pair have since been
deleted from Porowski's Instagram page.