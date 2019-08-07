Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that he was surprised by criticism of his wife, Karen Pence, working at a school that bans LGBT students and families.

The Second Lady is teaching art at a school that does not allow LGBT students or students with LGBT families to enroll and refuses to employ LGBT individuals.

According to The Hill, Pence made his comments during an event hosted by the Christian conservative group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).

“We honestly didn't see that one coming,” Pence said. “Our kids went to the school when I was in Congress.”

When asked how he handles online critics, Pence answered: “No. 1 is spend more time on your knees than on the Internet.”

“As a Christian believer, we're charged to pray for our loved ones but also pray for our enemies. You have lots of opportunities in politics to do that.”

“Forgiveness is a great gift, and my wife and I literally try to work through forgiving people who might speak woefully against us or might mischaracterize who we are and what our family’s all about,” he added.

Pence also said that the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend that left more than 30 people dead and injured dozens were “acts of pure evil.”

“Hate has no place in America, and the sinister ideologies of racism, bigotry and white supremacy must be defeated,” Pence said.

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) in 2016 was designated a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for its opposition to LGBT rights.

“[The ADF is a] hate group that cloaks itself in religion as it spreads demonizing lies about the LGBT community in this country and seeks to criminalize it abroad,” the SPLC said in 2017. “If the ADF had its way, gay people would be back in the closet for fear of going to jail.”