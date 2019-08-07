Actor Joshua Rush has come out publicly
as bisexual.
Rush, 17, announced his sexuality to
fans in a tweet.
“first to respond to this tweet is bi
lol,” he wrote. “first! i win! it's me. I'm bi.”
Rush is best known for playing Cyrus
Goodman on the Disney Channel's Andi Mack. His character made
headlines in 2017 when he came out to his friend on the show, making
him the channel's first openly gay character.
“I saw so many of you watch Cyrus
come out and said 'Hey! I can be me!' How ironic, isn’t it, that
me, playing that character, never had mustered up that courage?”
Rush said. “Instead of feeling the courage to tell you today that I
am an out and proud bisexual man because of the character I played
for four years, I feel that courage thinking of all of you, who felt
emboldened by Cyrus to come out.”
“I suffered with some level of my own
internalized homophobia even while playing the first openly gay
character on [the] Disney Channel.”
“I stuffed the existential crisis of
talking about my sexual orientation into a box in my mind for years.
Today, I release it into the world,” he added.
Andi Mack ended in July after
three seasons.
(Related: Disney
Channel's Andi
Mack
ends with channel's first same-sex teen couple.)