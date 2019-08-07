Actor Joshua Rush has come out publicly as bisexual.

Rush, 17, announced his sexuality to fans in a tweet.

“first to respond to this tweet is bi lol,” he wrote. “first! i win! it's me. I'm bi.”

Rush is best known for playing Cyrus Goodman on the Disney Channel's Andi Mack. His character made headlines in 2017 when he came out to his friend on the show, making him the channel's first openly gay character.

“I saw so many of you watch Cyrus come out and said 'Hey! I can be me!' How ironic, isn’t it, that me, playing that character, never had mustered up that courage?” Rush said. “Instead of feeling the courage to tell you today that I am an out and proud bisexual man because of the character I played for four years, I feel that courage thinking of all of you, who felt emboldened by Cyrus to come out.”

“I suffered with some level of my own internalized homophobia even while playing the first openly gay character on [the] Disney Channel.”

“I stuffed the existential crisis of talking about my sexual orientation into a box in my mind for years. Today, I release it into the world,” he added.

Andi Mack ended in July after three seasons.

