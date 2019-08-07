An Ohio representative who blamed two mass shootings over the weekend on LGBT rights advocates is refusing calls to resign.

Ohio state Representative Candice Keller, who is running for the Ohio Senate in 2020, made her comments in a Facebook post on Sunday. The post has since been deleted.

Among those at fault, according to Keller, are the “breakdown of the traditional American family,” which she blamed on LGBT activists, immigrants, whom she described as criminals, and disrespect of our veterans, for which she thanked former President Barack Obama. Not mentioned in her screed were guns, the actual murderers, or extremist ideology.

“The breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello, parents who defend misbehaving students); disrespect of our veterans (thank you, Obama); hatred of our veterans (thank you, professional athletes who hate our flag and National Anthem); the Dem Congress, many members whom are openly anti-Semitic; the culture, which totally ignores the importance of God and the church (until they elect a President); state officeholders, who have no interest whatsoever in learning about our Constitution and the Second Amendment; and snowflakes, who can't accept a duly-elected President,” she wrote.

Keller, a Republican, was criticized by Ohio GOP Party leader Jane Timken, who called on Keller to resign. The sheriff of Butler county also admonished Keller, who represents Butler county. “Candice Keller should resign at once. Shame shame,” Richard Jones said in a tweet.

Keller ignored the calls, saying it was up to the voters to decide.

“Establishment moderates have never been fans of mine because I ran against their endorsement and won," Keller said in a statement. "As the only conservative in this race, I will be taking my Senate campaign to the voters to decide."