An Ohio representative who blamed two
mass shootings over the weekend on LGBT rights advocates is refusing
calls to resign.
Ohio state Representative Candice
Keller, who is running for the Ohio Senate in 2020, made her comments
in a Facebook post on Sunday. The post has since been deleted.
Among those at fault, according to
Keller, are the “breakdown of the traditional American family,”
which she blamed on LGBT activists, immigrants, whom she described as
criminals, and disrespect of our veterans, for which she thanked
former President Barack Obama. Not mentioned in her screed were guns,
the actual murderers, or extremist ideology.
“The breakdown of the traditional
American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and
drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or
believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the
relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of
recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello, parents who
defend misbehaving students); disrespect of our veterans (thank you,
Obama); hatred of our veterans (thank you, professional athletes who
hate our flag and National Anthem); the Dem Congress, many members
whom are openly anti-Semitic; the culture, which totally ignores the
importance of God and the church (until they elect a President);
state officeholders, who have no interest whatsoever in learning
about our Constitution and the Second Amendment; and snowflakes, who
can't accept a duly-elected President,” she wrote.
Keller, a Republican, was criticized by
Ohio GOP Party leader Jane Timken, who called on Keller to resign.
The sheriff of Butler county also admonished Keller, who represents
Butler county. “Candice Keller should resign at once. Shame shame,”
Richard Jones said in a tweet.
Keller ignored the calls, saying it was
up to the voters to decide.
“Establishment moderates have never
been fans of mine because I ran against their endorsement and won,"
Keller said in a statement. "As the only conservative in this
race, I will be taking my Senate campaign to the voters to decide."