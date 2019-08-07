Univision on Tuesday announced the premiere of El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca (The Heart is Never Wrong), the Spanish-language network's first-ever primetime series with a same-sex couple as the leading characters.

The 26-episode series is a spinoff of the popular telenovela Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia (My Husband Has More Family), which introduced millions of viewers to Aristóteles Córcega (played by Emilio Osorio) and Cuauhtémoc “Temo” López (Joaquín Bondoni), two teens who declare their love for each other at the conclusion of the show's second season.

The couple is known as “Aristemo” by their fans on social media.

In El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca, Aristóteles and Temo have left Oaxaca to start a new life in Mexico City.

“We are excited to follow up on the success of Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia with its spinoff El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca.” Jessica Rodriguez, president of Entertainment and CMO of Univision, said in a press release. “We are committed to telling stories in primetime that are inclusive and diverse and that resonates and reflects our culture.”

El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca will premiere Tuesday, August 13 on Univision.