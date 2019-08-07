Univision on Tuesday announced the
premiere of El Corazón
Nunca Se Equivoca (The Heart is Never Wrong), the
Spanish-language network's first-ever primetime series with a
same-sex couple as the leading characters.
The 26-episode series is a spinoff of
the popular telenovela Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia (My
Husband Has More Family), which
introduced millions of viewers to Aristóteles
Córcega
(played by Emilio Osorio) and Cuauhtémoc
“Temo” López
(Joaquín
Bondoni), two teens who declare their love for each other at the
conclusion of the show's second season.
The couple is known
as “Aristemo” by their fans on social media.
In El Corazón
Nunca Se Equivoca, Aristóteles
and Temo have left Oaxaca to start a new life in Mexico City.
“We are excited to follow up on the
success of Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia with its spinoff El
Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca.” Jessica
Rodriguez, president of Entertainment and CMO of Univision, said in a
press release. “We are committed to telling stories
in primetime that are inclusive and diverse and that resonates and
reflects our culture.”
El Corazón
Nunca Se Equivoca will premiere Tuesday, August 13 on Univision.