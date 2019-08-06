Ohio state Representative Candice Keller, a Republican, has blamed two mass shootings over the weekend on LGBT rights advocates.

Thirty-one people died in the shootings in El Paso and Dayton and dozens were injured.

Keller, who is running for the Ohio Senate in 2020, made her comments in a Facebook post which has since been deleted.

“After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game,” Keller wrote on Sunday. “Why not place the blame where it belongs?”

Among those at fault, according to Keller, are the “breakdown of the traditional American family,” which she blamed on LGBT activists, immigrants, whom she described as criminals, and disrespect of our veterans, for which she thanked former President Barack Obama. Not mentioned in her screed were guns, the actual murderers, or the rhetoric they used to justify their actions.

“The breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello, parents who defend misbehaving students); disrespect of our veterans (thank you, Obama); hatred of our veterans (thank you, professional athletes who hate our flag and National Anthem); the Dem Congress, many members whom are openly anti-Semitic; the culture, which totally ignores the importance of God and the church (until they elect a President); state officeholders, who have no interest whatsoever in learning about our Constitution and the Second Amendment; and snowflakes, who can't accept a duly-elected President,” she wrote.

On Monday, Ohio GOP Party leader Jane Timken called on Keller, who represents Butler County, to resign.

“While our nation was in utter shock over the acts of violence in El Paso and Dayton, Republican State Representative Candice Keller took to social media to state why she thought these acts were happening," Timken said in a statement. "Candice Keller’s Facebook post was shocking and utterly unjustifiable. Our nation is reeling from these senseless acts of violence and public servants should be working to bring our communities together, not promoting divisiveness.”