Lilly Wachowski, who co-created Sense8
and The Matrix movie franchise with her sister Lana Wachowski,
has called on Hollywood to improve its representation of transgender
people.
According to The Hollywood Reporter,
Wachowski, who came out transgender in 2016, appeared over the
weekend on a panel titled “The Power of TV: Trans Visibility in
Storytelling” at the TV Academy's Saban Media Center in Hollywood.
Steven Canals, co-creator of FX's Pose, and actress Alexandra
Billings (Transparent) also appeared on the panel.
“We all have to break the fucking
door down and tell our stories because it’s about education. It’s
about having a voice,” she
said.
“All of the storytellers up here and
all of the storytellers in this room, it’s a part of this larger
conversation that we’re having when we’re finding the language to
talk about ourselves.”
“As I was growing up all of the trans
characters were played by cisgender actors; there was a façade and
the characters lacked real depth... the characters I would see –
John Lithgow playing trans in The World According to Garp –
while it was lovely portrayal, there was an element missing,”
Wachowski said.
Wachowski is currently co-writing and
co-showrunning Showtime's upcoming dramedy Work in Progress.
The show follows a romance between a lesbian woman and a transgender
man.