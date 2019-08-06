In a recent magazine interview, Lil Nas X said that he's living life to its fullest potential since coming out gay.

The 20-year-old Lil Nas X, who came out at the end of June on Twitter, is best known for his single “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus. The single is the longest-running Number One in Billboard Charts Hot 100 history.

In a cover interview with GQ Hype, the rapper talked about his coming out.

“Live your life to its fullest potential and don’t really care too much about what other people think of you,” he said.

“I used to say that cliché, but I never really lived by it, until now. Since I came out, people have been coming up to me saying, ‘You’re making a way for us,'” he added.