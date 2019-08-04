A band has pulled out of a Lebanese music festival in solidarity with a group that was banned from the festival because it includes an openly gay member.

Organizers behind the Byblos International Festival said that they were forced to cancel Mashrou' Leila's performance after Christian groups protested the band's songs as an insult to Christianity. Some critics said that the band was “promoting homosexuality.” The band's lead singer, Hamed Sinno, is one of the few openly gay celebrities in the Arab world.

Within Temptation, a Dutch symphonic metal band, announced the cancellation on Sunday in a Facebook post.

“As you know, we were scheduled to play the Byblos Festival in Lebanon on August 7th,” the group said. “We have found out that another band called Mashrou' Leila was pulled from the festival according to the festival committee due to security reasons after religious fanatics demanded their performance to be canceled followed by violent threats. Apart from the fact that Lebanese authorities at this moment are not able to provide artists the security to perform in peace, we have decided to cancel our show in Byblos in solidarity with Mashrou' Leila and in support of tolerance, freedom of speech and expression.”

“For you, our fans in Lebanon, it hurts to make this decision. Our last show in Lebanon is still very vivid in our minds and hearts. We are looking forward to better days on which we will return to you in Lebanon,” they added.

The groups calling for the band's removal also threatened to stop the show by force, according to the AP.