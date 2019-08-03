In a recent newspaper interview, out
singer-songwriter Adam Lambert credited American Idol for his
success.
Speaking with The Irish Times,
Lambert, 37, said that much has changed for queer artists since he
competed on American Idol ten years ago.
“I think so much has changed since
then,” Lambert said. “Even though the US is in a very weird place
socially and politically, the climate is still very much one of
progress; especially in the arts community, especially in music. I
see all these queer artists now, who are commercially viable artists,
and I think: finally! It’s a really nice thing to see.”
He added that without Idol, he
doubted he would have the successful musical career he has.
“Every time I go back [to Idol]
a lot of the same people are still there so it’s kind of like going
back for a reunion,” he
said. “It opened so many doors 10 years ago when being a queer
artist in mainstream pop music in the US, it was unheard of. Without
Idol I highly doubt I would have been given the opportunities
that I have been given.”
Lambert recently announced that his
fourth studio album, Velvet, would arrive in two parts, with
Side A slated for a September release.