Laverne Cox on Thursday reiterated her
support for the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill, and
repeal of President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals
serving in the military.
Cox, who is best known for playing
transgender inmate Sophia Burset on the Netflix dramedy Orange is
the New Black, is the first transgender person to appear on the
cover of British Vogue.
In an Instagram post, Cox said that she
was proud of the honor, then called for an end to “the epidemic of
violence against trans people.”
“I assert daily that trans is
beautiful. I am so blessed that as an artist my job is to highlight
and celebrate everyone's beautiful and imperfect humanity,” Cox
wrote. “We must not forget our shared humanity as we interact with
each other, implement public policies, vote for elected officials.
Even when we disagree we must still acknowledge each other's
humanity. We must not continue to allow the tactics of divide and
conquer, dehumanization to keep us from each other. Divide and
conquer only serves those already in power.”
“Policies in my country that seek to
dehumanize trans people by making it legal to discriminate against us
in homeless shelters, healthcare, and employment (see Aimee Stephens
case going to the Supreme Court in October) must not be [enacted].
The ban against trans folks serving openly in our military must not
stand. We need a senate and president that will pass and sign the
Equality Act into law. Trans and nonbinary children must be
protected. We must end the epidemic of violence against trans people.
Trans people existing and thriving is not a threat to nontrans people
existing and thriving. Let's not allow scarcity narratives to keep us
from each other. We can choose love not fear today.”
“Thank you @britishvogue
@edward_enninful and HRH The Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal for this
incredible honor,” she added.
Cox has made several guest appearances
on various television shows this year, including HBO's Curb Your
Enthusiasm and Netflix's Tuca and Bertie and Dear White
People.