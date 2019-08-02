Laverne Cox on Thursday reiterated her support for the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill, and repeal of President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

Cox, who is best known for playing transgender inmate Sophia Burset on the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black, is the first transgender person to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

In an Instagram post, Cox said that she was proud of the honor, then called for an end to “the epidemic of violence against trans people.”

“I assert daily that trans is beautiful. I am so blessed that as an artist my job is to highlight and celebrate everyone's beautiful and imperfect humanity,” Cox wrote. “We must not forget our shared humanity as we interact with each other, implement public policies, vote for elected officials. Even when we disagree we must still acknowledge each other's humanity. We must not continue to allow the tactics of divide and conquer, dehumanization to keep us from each other. Divide and conquer only serves those already in power.”

“Policies in my country that seek to dehumanize trans people by making it legal to discriminate against us in homeless shelters, healthcare, and employment (see Aimee Stephens case going to the Supreme Court in October) must not be [enacted]. The ban against trans folks serving openly in our military must not stand. We need a senate and president that will pass and sign the Equality Act into law. Trans and nonbinary children must be protected. We must end the epidemic of violence against trans people. Trans people existing and thriving is not a threat to nontrans people existing and thriving. Let's not allow scarcity narratives to keep us from each other. We can choose love not fear today.”

“Thank you @britishvogue @edward_enninful and HRH The Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal for this incredible honor,” she added.

Cox has made several guest appearances on various television shows this year, including HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and Netflix's Tuca and Bertie and Dear White People.