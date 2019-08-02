In a recent magazine interview,
Julianne Hough revealed that she's “not straight.”
The 31-year-old Hough is a two-time
professional champion of ABC's Dancing with the Stars. This
year, she joined NBC's America's Got Talent as a judge.
Speaking with Women's Health,
Hough discussed telling her husband, former professional hockey
player Brooks Laich, about her sexuality.
“I [told him], 'You know I'm not
straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like,
'I'm not. But I choose to be with you,'” she said.
“I think there’s a safety with my
husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear
of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had
shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was
raised,” she said.
She added that their relationship has
grown “more intimate.”
Hough appears on the cover of Women's
Health naked strength issue.