In a recent magazine interview, Julianne Hough revealed that she's “not straight.”

The 31-year-old Hough is a two-time professional champion of ABC's Dancing with the Stars. This year, she joined NBC's America's Got Talent as a judge.

Speaking with Women's Health, Hough discussed telling her husband, former professional hockey player Brooks Laich, about her sexuality.

“I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you,'” she said.

“I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised,” she said.

She added that their relationship has grown “more intimate.”

Hough appears on the cover of Women's Health naked strength issue.