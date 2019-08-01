A county Republican committee has abandoned a GOP lawmaker after he officiated the wedding of a gay couple.

The Cumberland County Republican Committee on Monday passed a motion of no confidence in Virginia Representative Denver Riggleman. The vote came after the committee attempted but failed to censure the Republican lawmaker, according to the Roanoke-Times. The committee said that it also acted against Riggleman for his weak position on “border security and immigration measures.”

In a statement given to NBC News, committee chair Diana Shores said that Riggleman's decision to officiate the wedding “contradicted his promises to represent the district.”

“Mr. Riggleman, who claims to want government out of marriage, acted as an elected official to perform a marriage,” Shores said. “Then, he made it clear in the communications that followed to the leadership of the district that he didn’t care what we thought about the actions. Each district committee can decide if they have further confidence in Congressman Riggleman representing their values. As for me, he doesn’t represent mine.”

In July, Riggleman officiated the wedding of Anthony LeCounte and Alex Pisciarino, who volunteered on his campaign. The wedding took place at a vineyard.

He defended his actions in comments to The Washington Post.

“My real belief is that government shouldn’t be involved in marriage at all, but if it is, everybody has to be treated equally before the law,” he said. “And that is part of our Republican creed. And it also comes down to love is love. I’m happy to join two people together who obviously love each other.”

Riggleman, however, has a spotty record on LGBT rights. He voted against passage of the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill, and a resolution opposing President Donald Trump's ban on transgender people serving openly in the military.