Democrats in Washington state have elected the state's first openly lesbian speaker of the House.

With Wednesday's vote, Washington becomes the second state after Oregon to elect a gay speaker of the House. Oregon Representative Tina Kotek was first elected speaker in 2013.

Representative Laurie Jinkins, a 54-year-old Democrat, told reporters on Wednesday that she is “really proud” to serve as the state's first woman and out lesbian speaker of the House.

“I believe very, very strongly that the diversity of our caucus really more and more is representing the diversity of our state and helps us make better decisions for the people of this state. I'm proud to be a part of carrying that forward,” she said.

Jinkins will take over the position from acting speaker Representative John Lovick in January.

The AP reported that eight states – Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon and Vermont – have a woman leading the House.

Jinkins and her wife Laura Wulf are raising one son.