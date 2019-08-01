Singer Sade's transgender son Izaak
Theo Adu thanked family and friends in a recent Instagram post
following his latest procedure.
The 23-year-old Adu came out
transgender in 2016.
On Sunday, he shared a photo on
Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed.
“This process is trying, tiring,
painful, emotionally exhausting, physically exhausting, uncomfortable
(like I can’t sleep like a normal human being rn lol) I often ask
myself ‘why the fuck do I have to endure this to be who I am,’”
he said in the photo's caption. “But at the end of the day this is
the path that was laid out for me and I’ll walk it to the end.”
“My dad always says 'keep your eyes
on the horizon' and that’s what I do, because through all this pain
is the comfort that it’s not forever and I have the rest of my life
ahead of me and I am so, SO DAMN EXCITED, I just have to remind
myself to be patient sometimes as I’m sure we all do.”
“Big up to my Mumma, Pappa, family
and friends for all the support you give me on the daily, it’ll
never be forgotten,” he added.