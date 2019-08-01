Singer Sade's transgender son Izaak Theo Adu thanked family and friends in a recent Instagram post following his latest procedure.

The 23-year-old Adu came out transgender in 2016.

On Sunday, he shared a photo on Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed.

“This process is trying, tiring, painful, emotionally exhausting, physically exhausting, uncomfortable (like I can’t sleep like a normal human being rn lol) I often ask myself ‘why the fuck do I have to endure this to be who I am,’” he said in the photo's caption. “But at the end of the day this is the path that was laid out for me and I’ll walk it to the end.”

“My dad always says 'keep your eyes on the horizon' and that’s what I do, because through all this pain is the comfort that it’s not forever and I have the rest of my life ahead of me and I am so, SO DAMN EXCITED, I just have to remind myself to be patient sometimes as I’m sure we all do.”

“Big up to my Mumma, Pappa, family and friends for all the support you give me on the daily, it’ll never be forgotten,” he added.