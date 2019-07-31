UK-based LGBT publication Gay Star News has shuttered after eight years.

The online publication, which launched in 2011, said that financial issues had forced it to close despite its increasing popularity.

The publication's staff of 20 people were given 48 hours notice of the closure.

Gay Star News founders Tris Reid-Smith and Scott Nunn said in a statement that Brexit played a key role in the publication's demise.

“We entered 2019 with every reason to be confident we were going to have a strong year. But as the year progressed, decisions have been delayed and projects people had committed to do with us have fallen flat,” Reid-Smith and Nunn wrote.

“There are a number of reasons, of course. But the biggest change was the level of confidence brands and businesses in the UK have, due to the uncertainty over Brexit. It won’t surprise anyone to hear that many media organizations are struggling with the same problem,” they said.

A GoFundMe campaign with the goal to raise £30,000 to help pay the final salary for the Gay Star News team was launched on Monday.