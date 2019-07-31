UK-based LGBT publication Gay Star
News has shuttered after eight years.
The online publication, which launched
in 2011, said that financial issues had forced it to close despite
its increasing popularity.
The publication's staff of 20 people
were given 48 hours notice of the closure.
Gay Star News founders Tris
Reid-Smith and Scott Nunn said in a statement that Brexit played a
key role in the publication's demise.
“We entered 2019 with every reason to
be confident we were going to have a strong year. But as the year
progressed, decisions have been delayed and projects people had
committed to do with us have fallen flat,” Reid-Smith
and Nunn wrote.
“There are a number of reasons, of
course. But the biggest change was the level of confidence brands and
businesses in the UK have, due to the uncertainty over Brexit. It
won’t surprise anyone to hear that many media organizations are
struggling with the same problem,” they said.
A GoFundMe
campaign with the goal to
raise £30,000
to help pay the final salary for the Gay
Star News team was
launched on Monday.