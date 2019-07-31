Out actor Tituss Burgess has called Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, a “messy queen” after an interview went sideways.

Burgess, who is best known for playing Titus Andromedon on the Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, was asked by Cohen during a recent appearance what it was like working with Eddie Murphy on the set of Dolemite Is My Name.

“Did you get to chat with him at all?” Cohen asked.

“Of course I did. Why wouldn't I?” Burgess replied.

“Yeah, of course. Well, no, I wonder if you got close at all. He was very problematic for the gays at one point when I was coming up,” Cohen said, a reference to homophobic jokes Murphy included in his stand-up routine in the 90s.

“Oh, I see. He wasn’t problematic for Tituss, and we had a wonderful time,” Burgess answered. “Any troubles he may have had with gay people I guess are gone because he loved me.”

Cohen interrupted himself when he noticed Burgess mouthing something to someone off-screen.

“What are you saying?” Cohen asked.

“Keep going, girl. Do your show,” Burgess replied.

In an Instagram post, Burgess suggested that he was annoyed because Cohen was unprepared.

“She can be a messy queen! Yes I said it! Don’t care he knows either!” Burgess wrote. “He should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’! It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press.”

“Sunday was a display of ratchet behavior by a well-connected man having blatant disregard for one of his guests,” he continued. “If only time were taken to know who I am and not assuming that I am the character I play on TV he would know how to conduct a proper interview with at all! I received 4 Emmy nominations for acting! NOT for being myself. He was lucky I had my wits and Christian values THAT day. Always keep it classy. Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn’t make you talented it makes you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job.”