Out actor Tituss Burgess has called
Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, a
“messy queen” after an interview went sideways.
Burgess, who is best known for playing
Titus Andromedon on the Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,
was asked by Cohen during a recent appearance what it was like
working with Eddie Murphy on the set of Dolemite Is My Name.
“Did you get to chat with him at
all?” Cohen asked.
“Of course I did. Why wouldn't I?”
Burgess replied.
“Yeah, of course. Well, no, I wonder
if you got close at all. He was very problematic for the gays at one
point when I was coming up,” Cohen said, a reference to homophobic
jokes Murphy included in his stand-up routine in the 90s.
“Oh, I see. He wasn’t problematic
for Tituss, and we had a wonderful time,” Burgess answered. “Any
troubles he may have had with gay people I guess are gone because he
loved me.”
Cohen interrupted himself when he
noticed Burgess mouthing something to someone off-screen.
“What are you saying?” Cohen asked.
“Keep going, girl. Do your show,”
Burgess replied.
In an Instagram post, Burgess suggested
that he was annoyed because Cohen was unprepared.
“She can be a messy queen! Yes I said
it! Don’t care he knows either!” Burgess wrote. “He should
remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the ‘Real Housewives
of Atlanta’! It’s a place where artists come to talk about art
and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a
star negative press.”
“Sunday was a display of ratchet
behavior by a well-connected man having blatant disregard for one of
his guests,” he continued. “If only time were taken to know who I
am and not assuming that I am the character I play on TV he would
know how to conduct a proper interview with at all! I received 4 Emmy
nominations for acting! NOT for being myself. He was lucky I had my
wits and Christian values THAT day. Always keep it classy. Being
friends with other talented celebrities doesn’t make you talented
it makes you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a
page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job.”