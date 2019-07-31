The series finale of Andi Mack made history by including the Disney Channel's first-ever same-sex teen couple.

Andi Mack follows the lives of 13-year-old title character Andi (played by Peyton Elizabeth), her family and her two best friends: Cyrus Goodman (Joshua Rush) and Buffy Driscoll (Sofia Wylie).

The episode, which aired on Friday, ended with 13-year-old Cyrus and Thelonious “TJ” Kippen (Luke Mullen) holding hands on a bench.

In the show's second season premiere, Cyrus came out gay to this friends.

Mullen confirmed that his character ended up with Cyrus. “TYRUS [TJ + Cyrus] IS. ENDGAME,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Honored to be a part of such a groundbreaking show,” he tweeted separately. “I hope my character can inspire people to be proud of who they are and love who they love.”