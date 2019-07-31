The series finale of Andi Mack
made history by including the Disney Channel's first-ever same-sex
teen couple.
Andi Mack follows the lives of
13-year-old title character Andi (played by Peyton Elizabeth), her
family and her two best friends: Cyrus Goodman (Joshua Rush) and
Buffy Driscoll (Sofia Wylie).
The episode, which aired on Friday,
ended with 13-year-old Cyrus and Thelonious “TJ” Kippen (Luke
Mullen) holding hands on a bench.
In the show's second season premiere,
Cyrus came out gay to this friends.
Mullen confirmed that his character
ended up with Cyrus. “TYRUS [TJ + Cyrus] IS. ENDGAME,” he wrote
on Twitter.
“Honored to be a part of such a
groundbreaking show,” he tweeted separately. “I hope my character
can inspire people to be proud of who they are and love who they
love.”