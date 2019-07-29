In an interview with Today, actor Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that his Brokeback Mountain co-star Heath Ledger was critical about homophobic Brokeback jokes.

The 38-year-old Gyllenhaal starred opposed Ledger in the Ang Lee-directed drama about two cowboys in love. Released in 2005, the film's critical and commercial success changed the Hollywood landscape for LGBT characters.

Gyllenhall said that Ledger, who died in 2008, responded forcefully to homophobic jokes about the film.

“I see people who have joked with me or criticized me about lines I say in that movie – and that’s the thing I loved about Heath,” Gyllenhaal said. “He would never joke. Someone wanted to make a joke about the story or whatever, he was like, ‘No. This is about love’. Like, that’s it, man. Like, no.’”

Gyllenhall added that the film “opened tons of doors” for his acting career.

“It was crazy. It was amazing. It's defined my career in different ways. [But the film] is bigger than me. It has become not ours anymore. It's the world's,” he said.