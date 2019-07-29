In an interview with Today,
actor Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that his Brokeback Mountain
co-star Heath Ledger was critical about homophobic Brokeback
jokes.
The 38-year-old Gyllenhaal starred
opposed Ledger in the Ang Lee-directed drama about two cowboys in
love. Released in 2005, the film's critical and commercial success
changed the Hollywood landscape for LGBT characters.
Gyllenhall said that Ledger, who died
in 2008, responded forcefully to homophobic jokes about the film.
“I see people who have joked with me
or criticized me about lines I say in that movie – and that’s the
thing I loved about Heath,” Gyllenhaal said. “He would never
joke. Someone wanted to make a joke about the story or whatever, he
was like, ‘No. This is about love’. Like, that’s it, man. Like,
no.’”
Gyllenhall added that the film “opened
tons of doors” for his acting career.
“It was crazy. It was amazing. It's
defined my career in different ways. [But the film] is bigger than
me. It has become not ours anymore. It's the world's,” he said.