In a Facebook post, director Oliver Stone insisted that neither he nor Russian President Vladimir Putin are homophobic.

Stone was responding to backlash to a The Daily Beast story in which he is quoted as describing a 2013 Russian law that prohibits positive public portrayals of LGBT people as “sensible” and complaining about a focus in America on gender identity, in particular the terms “transgender” and “cisgender.”

Stone made the comments as he interviewed Putin at the Kremlin

“As to gay/LGBTQ beliefs in Russia, again much misunderstood. Mr. Putin made himself clear in 'The Putin Interviews' – he’s not anti-gay/LGBTQ. Nor am I,” Stone wrote.

“Have another look at 'Alexander,' for which we took a beating in 2004. Beyond the Hephaestion story in the sexuality department, I prominently featured Alexander’s love for the Persian eunuch Bagoas, certainly an example of a third sex and emblematic of Alexander’s world vision, which I much admired.”

“Do not bring American expectations to Russian life any more than you expect Iran, Korea, Venezuela, or China to follow our political or social demands,” he added.

Stone has previously discussed his admiration for Putin.