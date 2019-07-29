In an Instagram post, out actress Ruby
Rose revealed that she was broke and “getting depressed” before
landing her breakthrough role on Netflix's Orange is the New
Black.
The 33-year-old Australian actress said
that she was living on a “blow up mattress” before landing the
role of Stella Carlin.
“Not long ago I packed my bags and
left everything I knew behind, for a dream,” Rose
captioned an image of her character from the show. “I left my
friends, family, career and comfort zone to attempt to break
Hollywood.”
“After two years of trying to get a
manager or an agent I had spent every last cent I’d made in over
decade of 'showbiz'.. I was living on a blow up mattress from Target
and I had only 6 months left on my Visa to prove I could contribute
to the industry abroad.”
Broke and “getting depressed” from
the rejection, Rose poured her money into a short film called Break
Free, which centered on her gender fluidity. She said that she
worried about the film's impact on her career. Instead, the film
helped her land her role on OITNB, which recently ended its 7-season
run.
Rose plays Kate Kane in the CW's
upcoming superhero series Batwoman.
