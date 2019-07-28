Hundreds of thousands of people in
Europe are expected to take part in marches and other LGBT
celebrations over the weekend celebrating Christopher Street Day.
Various European cities hold
demonstrations in support of greater LGBT rights.
According to SBS
News, Christopher Street Day, which recognizes the Stonewall
riots in New York City, is one of Germany's largest LGBT pride
celebrations. Organizers said that they expected attendance to hit
600,000 people.
A march in Warsaw, Poland attracted
1,000 people protesting the increasing anti-LGBT rhetoric coming from
the nation's leading political party and last week's attack against
the first Pride march in Bialystok.
“I am here because of what happened
in Bialystok and because of the 'LGBT-free zone's sticker,” a
15-year-old student told Reuters. “If something is going to change,
then the government needs to change.”
(Related: Polish
magazine to give out “LGBT-free zone” stickers to readers.)
Harassment and discrimination against
the LGBT community still takes place in Germany, despite recent
successes such as last year's legalization of marriage for same-sex
couples.