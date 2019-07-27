In a recent speech, Church of Cyprus
Bishop Neophytos Masouras claimed that a mother will have a gay child
if she enjoys anal sex during her pregnancy.
He said that the enjoyment the mother
experiences is transferred to the fetus, resulting in a child who is
gay.
“It happens during the parent's
intercourse or pregnancy,” Masouras said. “It follows an abnormal
sexual act between the parents. To be more clear, anal sex. Saint
Porphyrios says that when the woman likes that, a desire is born, and
then the desire is passed on to the child.”
Masouras made his remarks at a primary
school in Akaki, Cyprus during a series of “spiritual meetings of
dialogue.” Video from his speech was translated by LGBT blog
Metro.co.uk.
“[W]e can find no evidence of any
scientific studies being carried out to find out if pleasure from
anal sex in expectant mothers is or ever has been a factor,”
editors wrote.
Saint Porphyrios, who was an Athonite
hieromonk – a monk who is also a priest in the Orthodox Church –
died in 1991, according to Wikipedia. Other bishops have also
attributed the claim to him.