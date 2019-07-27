Penguin Press announced Thursday that it had signed a book deal with out soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

The U.S. Women's Nation Team co-captain, who led the United States to victory in this year's Women's World Cup, is an outspoken activist on women's and LGBT issues.

“The extraordinary platform of the World Cup 2019 win provides a perfect vehicle for a honest, thoughtful, unapologetic, idealistic, discussion of women, social justice, role models, gay issues, nationalism, and even a little soccer,” the publisher said in a statement.

Speaking with The New York Times, Rapinoe said: “I hope this book will inspire people to find what they can do, and in turn inspire other people around them to do the same.”

Her activism, Rapinoe said earlier this month, stems from her being “uniquely and very deeply American.”

The untitled book is scheduled for release in the fall of 2020.