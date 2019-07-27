Penguin Press announced Thursday that
it had signed a book deal with out soccer star Megan Rapinoe.
The U.S. Women's Nation Team
co-captain, who led the United States to victory in this year's
Women's World Cup, is an outspoken activist on women's and LGBT
issues.
(Related: Megan
Rapinoe to Trump: Your message is excluding people like me.)
“The extraordinary platform of the
World Cup 2019 win provides a perfect vehicle for a honest,
thoughtful, unapologetic, idealistic, discussion of women, social
justice, role models, gay issues, nationalism, and even a little
soccer,” the publisher said in a statement.
Speaking with The New York Times,
Rapinoe
said: “I hope this book will inspire people to find what they
can do, and in turn inspire other people around them to do the same.”
Her activism, Rapinoe
said earlier this month, stems from her being “uniquely and
very deeply American.”
The untitled book is scheduled for
release in the fall of 2020.