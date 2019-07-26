A group opposed to LGBT rights has
applied for a permit to hold a Straight Pride parade in Modesto,
California.
The event is scheduled to take place on
August 24 at Graceada Park, the Los Angeles Times reported.
A decision from the city on whether to
issue a permit is expected next week.
The event is being organized by the
National Straight Pride Coalition, which is currently active only in
California.
On its website, the group describes its
mission as defending future generations from being “destroyed” by
the “evil” LGBT movement.
“The purpose/mission of the
California Straight Pride Coalition is to defend the children noted
above and all current and future generations of all races and colors
from being destroyed by the inherent malevolency/evil of the
Homosexual/Sodomy Movement toward our founding principles as noted
below,” the site states.
The group's motto is “normal,
natural, healthy, sane.”
The group also states that it supports
Western civilization, “whiteness,” Christianity and nationalism.
“The Straight Pride Coalition
recognizes that these fundamental and foundational principles and
values of life are under a massive coordinated War equivalent attack
by those who seek to destroy them for the purpose of establishing
their own replacement religious belief system of Humanism/Satanism as
the dominant and unassailable cultural and societal paradigm of a
permanently enslaved humanity; i.e.; they desire the complete and
total destruction of Christianity and all cultural and social
institutions founded upon it inclusive of the nuclear family, the
sovereign nation state; the inherent recognition of the value,
wonder, and awesomeness of human life; and the most fundamental
concepts of human identity inclusive of masculinity and femininity,”
the group said.
The group is helmed by Dan Grundmann, a
San Leandro-based chiropractor and herbalist who has made several
unsuccessful attempts at the U.S. Senate.
“We're promoting many different
things: heterosexuality, masculinity, femininity, babies, born and
especially unborn, the nuclear family of men, women and children –
everything that made our country great,” Grundmann told the Times.
Boston has issued a permit to hold its
first Straight Pride next month.
(Related: Netflix,
TripAdvisor denounce Straight Pride parade over use of their logos.)