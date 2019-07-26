A group opposed to LGBT rights has applied for a permit to hold a Straight Pride parade in Modesto, California.

The event is scheduled to take place on August 24 at Graceada Park, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A decision from the city on whether to issue a permit is expected next week.

The event is being organized by the National Straight Pride Coalition, which is currently active only in California.

On its website, the group describes its mission as defending future generations from being “destroyed” by the “evil” LGBT movement.

“The purpose/mission of the California Straight Pride Coalition is to defend the children noted above and all current and future generations of all races and colors from being destroyed by the inherent malevolency/evil of the Homosexual/Sodomy Movement toward our founding principles as noted below,” the site states.

The group's motto is “normal, natural, healthy, sane.”

The group also states that it supports Western civilization, “whiteness,” Christianity and nationalism.

“The Straight Pride Coalition recognizes that these fundamental and foundational principles and values of life are under a massive coordinated War equivalent attack by those who seek to destroy them for the purpose of establishing their own replacement religious belief system of Humanism/Satanism as the dominant and unassailable cultural and societal paradigm of a permanently enslaved humanity; i.e.; they desire the complete and total destruction of Christianity and all cultural and social institutions founded upon it inclusive of the nuclear family, the sovereign nation state; the inherent recognition of the value, wonder, and awesomeness of human life; and the most fundamental concepts of human identity inclusive of masculinity and femininity,” the group said.

The group is helmed by Dan Grundmann, a San Leandro-based chiropractor and herbalist who has made several unsuccessful attempts at the U.S. Senate.

“We're promoting many different things: heterosexuality, masculinity, femininity, babies, born and especially unborn, the nuclear family of men, women and children – everything that made our country great,” Grundmann told the Times.

Boston has issued a permit to hold its first Straight Pride next month.

(Related: Netflix, TripAdvisor denounce Straight Pride parade over use of their logos.)