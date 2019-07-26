The upcoming season of Will & Grace will be the comedy's last.

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprised their roles as Will & Grace returned to NBC in 2017 to helm a new Must See TV lineup. The show's creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and director James Burrows also returned.

Will & Grace's first new season was a commercial and critical success, becoming NBC's top-rated comedy series and leading to a two-year renewal of the revival. According to Deadline, ratings tapered off in the show's second season.

Talk of reviving the Emmy-winning comedy began soon after the cast reunited for a 10-minute political skit that went viral ahead of the 2016 election.

The original Will & Grace premiered in 1998 and ended its run in 2006 after producing 194 episodes over eight seasons. The show's three-season revival included 52 episodes.

“When NBC had the opportunity to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we jumped at the chance,” said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, co-chairmen at NBC Entertainment.”The impact and legacy of Will & Grace simply can’t be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history. A huge thank you to Max, David, Jimmy and a cast that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run.”

Will & Grace was the first prime time network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer, Will, and has been credited for helping advance the LGBT rights movement. Former Vice President Joe Biden in 2012 credited the series with helping advance marriage equality.