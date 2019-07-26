The upcoming season of Will &
Grace will be the comedy's last.
Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean
Hayes and Megan Mullally reprised their roles as Will & Grace
returned to NBC in 2017 to helm a new Must See TV lineup. The show's
creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and director James Burrows
also returned.
Will & Grace's first new
season was a commercial and critical success, becoming NBC's
top-rated comedy series and leading to a two-year renewal of the
revival. According to Deadline, ratings tapered off in the
show's second season.
Talk of reviving the Emmy-winning
comedy began soon after the cast reunited for a 10-minute political
skit that went viral ahead of the 2016 election.
The original Will & Grace
premiered in 1998 and ended its run in 2006 after producing 194
episodes over eight seasons. The show's three-season revival included
52 episodes.
“When NBC had the opportunity to
reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we jumped at the
chance,” said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, co-chairmen at NBC
Entertainment.”The impact and legacy of Will & Grace
simply can’t be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the
portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in
television history. A huge thank you to Max, David, Jimmy and a cast
that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run.”
Will & Grace was the first
prime time network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's
uptight lawyer, Will, and has been credited for helping advance the
LGBT rights movement. Former
Vice President Joe Biden in 2012 credited the series with helping
advance marriage equality.