Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, will the first LGBT superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thompson, who is bisexual, hinted at her character's sexuality in the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

“I think first of all as king, as new king, she needs to find her queen,” Thompson said. “That'll be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted.”

The fourth Thor movie stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. It arrives in theaters in November 2021.

In comments to Gizmodo, Feige confirmed Valkyrie's sexuality.

“The answer is yes,” Feige responded to a question about whether Valkyrie would have an LGBT storyline.

“How that impacts the story remains to be seen with that level of representation you'll see across our films, not in just 'Thor 4,'” he said.

Feige also revealed that an LGBT character would be featured in Marvel's upcoming film The Eternals, which is slated to open in November, 2020.