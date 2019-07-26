Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige
has confirmed that Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, will the first
LGBT superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Thompson, who is bisexual, hinted at
her character's sexuality in the upcoming film Thor: Love and
Thunder during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
“I think first of all as king, as new
king, she needs to find her queen,” Thompson said. “That'll be
her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted.”
The fourth Thor movie stars Chris
Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. It arrives in theaters in November
2021.
In comments to Gizmodo, Feige confirmed
Valkyrie's sexuality.
“The answer is yes,” Feige
responded to a question about whether Valkyrie would have an LGBT
storyline.
“How that impacts the story remains
to be seen with that level of representation you'll see across our
films, not in just 'Thor 4,'” he
said.
Feige also revealed that an LGBT
character would be featured in Marvel's upcoming film The
Eternals, which is slated to open in November, 2020.