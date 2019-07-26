Christian conservative Franklin Graham has criticized Ashlyn Harris of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) for calling former teammate Jaelene Hinkle homophobic for refusing to wear a Pride jersey in 2017.

Hinkle, 26, withdrew from playing in two international friendlies games over the team's decision to wear Pride jerseys with rainbow-colored numbers in support of the LGBT community.

In a recently resurfaced interview from 2018 with The 700 Club, Hinkle explained her decision.

“I just felt so convicted in my spirit that it wasn't my job to wear this jersey,” Hinkle said at the time. “And I gave myself three days to just seek and pray and determine what he was asking me to do in this situation. … I'm essentially giving up the one dream little girls dream about their entire life, and I'm saying no to it. It was very disappointing.”

Harris, who earlier this year announced her engagement to long-time partner and teammate Ali Krieger, responded on Twitter.

“Hinkle, our team is about inclusion,” Harris wrote. “Your religion was never the problem. The problem is your intolerance and you are homophobic. You don't belong in a sport that aims to unite and bring people together. You would never fit into our pack or what this teams stands for.”

Krieger's brother, Kyle Krieger, said on Twitter that the team has “an inclusive bible study” that prays before and after each game. “Not all Christians are bigots,” he wrote. “Hinkle, on the other hand, hides her bigotry behind her faith.”

Graham, son of the late televangelist Billy Graham and a supporter of President Donald Trump, chided Harris in a Facebook post.

“Ashlyn Harris needs to understand that believing the Word of God doesn't mean that you're homophobic,” he wrote. “It means you're truthful. Jaelene chose her faith above fame, above soccer, and above her peers.”

Hinkle plays for the North Carolina Courage.