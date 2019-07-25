Embattled Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló announced late Wednesday that he will resign effective Friday, August 2 at 5 P.M.

Rosselló made his announcement in a video posted on Facebook from La Fortaleza, his official residence.

“I know that I have finished my work,” he said.

Rosselló faced 13 consecutive days of protests over a series of leaked homophobic and misogynistic chat comments. The messages include Rosselló using a gay slur to attack a journalist and a former senator. He also described a former New York City lawmaker who was born in Puerto Rico as a “whore.” The messages, written on the Telegram app, involved nearly a dozen close aides to Rosselló.

According to The Washington Post, more than a dozen members of Rosselló's administration have resigned in recent days.

Rosselló had defied calls to step down. On Sunday, he agreed not to seek re-election. The final push might have come Wednesday when lawmakers began talking seriously about an impeachment inquiry.

Demonstrators in the streets cheered upon hearing of Rosselló's resignation.

“This is history,” said Christopher De Jesus, who attended the protests in San Juan. “We made history, and it's going to be in the books that we as a people said 'no' to corruption.”