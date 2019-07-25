Out singer-actor Janelle Monáe will headline the second season of Amazon's Homecoming.

Monáe, who has appeared in the much-acclaimed films Hidden Figures and Moonlight, will replace Julia Roberts in the psychological thriller series.

“Excited and ready for this wild ride,” Monáe said in an Instagram post.

According to Deadline, Monáe will portray a woman who has no memory of how she ended up in a canoe.

Roberts, who will continue as an executive producer of the series, had a one-year commitment to the show from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and based on Gimlet Media's podcast of the same name.