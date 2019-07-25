Out singer-actor Janelle Monáe
will headline the second season of Amazon's Homecoming.
Monáe,
who has appeared in the much-acclaimed films Hidden Figures
and Moonlight, will replace Julia Roberts in the psychological
thriller series.
“Excited and ready for this wild
ride,” Monáe said in an
Instagram post.
(Related: Janelle
Monáe
comes out as a “queer black woman in America.”)
According to Deadline,
Monáe will portray a
woman who has no memory of how she ended up in a canoe.
Roberts, who will continue as an
executive producer of the series, had a one-year commitment to the
show from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and based on Gimlet
Media's podcast of the same name.