In an interview with ABC's Good
Morning America, former Disney star Bella Thorne revealed that
she identifies as pansexual.
The 21-year-old Thorne is currently
promoting her new book, Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.
Thorne, who came out as bisexual in
2016, said that she no longer identifies as bisexual.
“I'm actually a pansexual, and I
didn't know that,” she said.
When asked what that means to her,
Thorne answered, “You like what you like.”
“Doesn't have to be a girl, or a guy,
or … you know, a he, a she, a this, or that. It's literally, you
like personality, like you just like a being,” she added.
PEOPLE magazine recently reported that
Thorne is dating Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.
“I like girls. I like sexy guys. I
like sexy in general, you know?” Thorne
said.
(Related: Miley
Cyrus on identifying as pansexual: I feel very neutral.)