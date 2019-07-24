In an interview with ABC's Good Morning America, former Disney star Bella Thorne revealed that she identifies as pansexual.

The 21-year-old Thorne is currently promoting her new book, Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.

Thorne, who came out as bisexual in 2016, said that she no longer identifies as bisexual.

“I'm actually a pansexual, and I didn't know that,” she said.

When asked what that means to her, Thorne answered, “You like what you like.”

“Doesn't have to be a girl, or a guy, or … you know, a he, a she, a this, or that. It's literally, you like personality, like you just like a being,” she added.

PEOPLE magazine recently reported that Thorne is dating Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

“I like girls. I like sexy guys. I like sexy in general, you know?” Thorne said.

