During an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, Lance Bass revealed that he came out gay to Britney Spears on her wedding night.

Bass told host Andy Cohen that he told her about his sexuality to help calm down Spears after she married Jason Alexander in 2014.

“It was the night that she got married the first time in Vegas to Jason,” Bass said. “So I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening. She was a little upset once she realized what she had done.”

“And then she started, like, really crying and, like, she was so upset. So I took her to her room and we were sitting on the bed and she wouldn't stop crying, so I was like, I'm gay,” he said.

“It made her stop crying. She chuckled,” he added.

Spear's marriage to Alexander was annulled after 55 hours.