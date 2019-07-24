During an appearance on Bravo's Watch
What Happens Live, Lance Bass revealed that he came out gay to
Britney Spears on her wedding night.
Bass told host Andy Cohen that he told
her about his sexuality to help calm down Spears after she married
Jason Alexander in 2014.
“It was the night that she got
married the first time in Vegas to Jason,” Bass said. “So I went
up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening. She was
a little upset once she realized what she had done.”
“And then she started, like, really
crying and, like, she was so upset. So I took her to her room and we
were sitting on the bed and she wouldn't stop crying, so I was like,
I'm gay,” he said.
“It made her stop crying. She
chuckled,” he
added.
Spear's marriage to Alexander was
annulled after 55 hours.