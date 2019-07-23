Olympian Eric Radford has married his partner Luis Fenero in Spain.

Radford, who came out in 2014, was the first openly gay athlete to win a gold medal at any Winter Olympics. At the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, the Canadian pair skater competed in the team event with partner Meagan Duhamel. Their first-place finish in the free skate contributed to Canada's team gold medal.

The 34-year-old Radford and Fenero, a 28-year-old ice dancing national champion in Spain, announced their engagement in 2017.

“It was perfect,” Radford captioned a photo on Instagram from the couple's wedding.

“An amount of love I could've never imagined and a wedding day I could've never dreamed,” he said in a separate post.

In announcing his engagement, Radford wrote on Instagram that their love had a “simplicity” to it.

“I've learned that the best things in life have a level of simplicity to them,” he captioned a photo of himself proposing to Fenero. “I see it in art. I hear it in music and I feel it with this man. Loving him is simple and beautiful. The feeling of freedom and joy I had flying over the mountains is the same feeling I have when I think of life with @luis_febi...and I want to feel that forever so...I asked him to marry me and he said yes!!”