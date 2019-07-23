Olympian Eric Radford has married his
partner Luis Fenero in Spain.
Radford, who came out in 2014, was the
first openly gay athlete to win a gold medal at any Winter Olympics.
At the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, the Canadian pair skater
competed in the team event with partner Meagan Duhamel. Their
first-place finish in the free skate contributed to Canada's team
gold medal.
The 34-year-old Radford and Fenero, a
28-year-old ice dancing national champion in Spain, announced their
engagement in 2017.
“It was perfect,” Radford captioned
a photo on Instagram from the couple's wedding.
“An amount of love I could've never
imagined and a wedding day I could've never dreamed,” he said in a
separate post.
In announcing his engagement, Radford
wrote on Instagram that their love had a “simplicity” to it.
“I've learned that the best things in
life have a level of simplicity to them,” he captioned a photo of
himself proposing to Fenero. “I see it in art. I hear it in music
and I feel it with this man. Loving him is simple and beautiful. The
feeling of freedom and joy I had flying over the mountains is the
same feeling I have when I think of life with @luis_febi...and I want
to feel that forever so...I asked him to marry me and he said yes!!”