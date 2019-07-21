Netflix and TripAdvisor have denounced
organizers of Boston's upcoming Straight Pride parade over use of
their corporate logos.
The companies spoke out after their
logos were listed online as potential corporate sponsors of the
event.
“You should know that we're unafraid
of bullies,” Netflix reportedly emailed the group. “Our legal
department is here, it's queer, and it's telling you to steer clear.”
The group Super Happy Fun America is
behind the parade, scheduled to take place in August. The parade
route will follow the same route as Boston's annual LGBT Pride
parade.
(Related: Straight
Pride parade's application approved; Milo Yiannopoulos to lead
parade.)
Super Happy Fun America responded by
describing Netflix as “a heterophobic company steeped in hatred and
bigotry.”
“Obviously, Netflix has no qualms
about using their position of power to threaten marginalized groups
who are exercising their 1st amendment rights,” the
group said in a statement.
TripAdvisor on Friday joined Netflix in
calling on the group to stop using its name and logo.
“I'm Coming Out and saying this
clearly: you are infringing upon TripAdvisor's intellectual property
rights,” the company told the group in a cease-and-desist letter.
“You Need to Calm Down – you are
not sponsored by, associated or affiliated with TripAdvisor in any
way,” the company added, a reference to Taylor Swift's LGBT Pride
anthem “You Need to Calm Down.”
