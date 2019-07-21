Netflix and TripAdvisor have denounced organizers of Boston's upcoming Straight Pride parade over use of their corporate logos.

The companies spoke out after their logos were listed online as potential corporate sponsors of the event.

“You should know that we're unafraid of bullies,” Netflix reportedly emailed the group. “Our legal department is here, it's queer, and it's telling you to steer clear.”

The group Super Happy Fun America is behind the parade, scheduled to take place in August. The parade route will follow the same route as Boston's annual LGBT Pride parade.

Super Happy Fun America responded by describing Netflix as “a heterophobic company steeped in hatred and bigotry.”

“Obviously, Netflix has no qualms about using their position of power to threaten marginalized groups who are exercising their 1st amendment rights,” the group said in a statement.

TripAdvisor on Friday joined Netflix in calling on the group to stop using its name and logo.

“I'm Coming Out and saying this clearly: you are infringing upon TripAdvisor's intellectual property rights,” the company told the group in a cease-and-desist letter.

“You Need to Calm Down – you are not sponsored by, associated or affiliated with TripAdvisor in any way,” the company added, a reference to Taylor Swift's LGBT Pride anthem “You Need to Calm Down.”

