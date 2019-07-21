A conservative weekly newspaper in Poland this week announced that it would include “LGBT-free zone” stickers with its next issue.

Gazeta Polska, which strongly backs the country's ruling Law and Justice Party (PIS), made the announcement on Wednesday.

The stickers feature a crossed-out rainbow flag. The rainbow or Pride flag is a symbol of the LGBT rights movement.

U.S. Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher responded in a tweet: “I am disappointed and concerned that some groups use stickers to promote hatred and intolerance. We respect freedom of speech, but we must stand together on the side of values such as diversity and tolerance.”

In 2015, anti-migrant rhetoric helped the Law and Justice Party come to power. With elections scheduled in the fall, the party has focused its attention on countering what its officials call Western “LGBT ideology.”

According to the Independent, the party has pushed for declarations proclaiming cities and provinces “LGBT-ideology free.”

During an appearance on Polish TV, Gazeta Polska Editor-in-Chief Tomasz Sakiewicz said that the stickers were in “opposition to the forceful imposition of LGBT ideology,” CNN reported.

Hubert Sobecki, co-president of LGBT rights advocate Love Does Not Exclude, described the campaign as a “call to violence.”

“We've witnessed a huge, ultra-conservative backlash since the beginning of this year, with the entire government propaganda machine targeting the LGBT community here in Poland, and scapegoating us as the public enemy," he told CNN. "But this is certainly something new, and seems to be crossing the line of hate speech."