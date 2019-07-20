Two men face first-degree murder
charges in the shooting of a gay man in Detroit.
The men, Anthony Brock, 28, and Darnell
Wilson, 30, were arraigned on Friday.
According to Click-On
Detroit, Diano Johnson's body was found on June 21 after his
family had reported him missing.
Prosecutors said that the men stuffed
Johnson into the trunk of a car. Johnson was shot multiple times and
his body dumped on Detroit's east side.
Brock's lawyers said that his client
met Johnson on Facebook. Prosecutors believe Brock murdered Johnson
to keep him from talking about a sexual encounter the men shared.