Out actor-singer Tituss Burgess on Thursday released a music video in which he criticizes President Donald Trump.

The video, titled “45,” features Daniel J. Watts. In the video, Watts and Burgess dance as if they were being controlled by a puppet master. Other images include the men tied to pillars and Burgess sitting in a padded room wearing a straight jacket.

“I'm so transfixed,” Burgess sings. “He's dumb as bricks. A magic show with no tricks.”

Burgess, 40, is best known for playing Titus Andromedon on the Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Burgess received four consecutive Emmy Award nominations for the role. He's also appeared in numerous Broadway musicals.

Speaking with Billboard, Burgess explained the message behind the song.

“Our country is in a crisis,” Burgess told the outlet. “This man in power has put much of the U.S. under a sleeping spell that is slowly transforming into apathy from the rest of us. This song is a call to wake up and realize that this state we’re in can be changed and must be changed, as we the people are the hope and future of America.”