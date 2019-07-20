Out actor-singer Tituss Burgess on
Thursday released a music video in which he criticizes President
Donald Trump.
The video, titled “45,” features
Daniel J. Watts. In
the video, Watts and Burgess dance as if they were being
controlled by a puppet master. Other images include the men tied to
pillars and Burgess sitting in a padded room wearing a straight
jacket.
“I'm so transfixed,” Burgess sings.
“He's dumb as bricks. A magic show with no tricks.”
Burgess, 40, is best known for playing
Titus Andromedon on the Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy
Schmidt. Burgess received four consecutive Emmy Award nominations
for the role. He's also appeared in numerous Broadway musicals.
Speaking with Billboard, Burgess
explained the message behind the song.
“Our country is in a crisis,”
Burgess
told the outlet. “This man in power has put much of the U.S.
under a sleeping spell that is slowly transforming into apathy from
the rest of us. This song is a call to wake up and realize that this
state we’re in can be changed and must be changed, as we the people
are the hope and future of America.”