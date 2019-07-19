As the fourth season of Queer Eye nears its premiere, Jonathan Van Ness, the show's grooming guy, called on his Instagram followers to do everything they can to get President Donald Trump out of office.

The 32-year-old Van Ness on Monday shared videos of himself celebrating landing a full twisting layout in a gymnastics class.

Van Ness said that he only recently returned to gymnastics.

“I LANDED A FULL TWISTING LAYOUT OMGGG,” he captioned the videos. “The gratitude I feel for this opportunity at this point in my life is just like there are no words.”

Van Ness ended his post by calling on followers to begin working on defeating Trump in 2020.

“Now let's get to canvassing and caucusing within our Democratic Party and fight for equality and to get this racist white supremacist out of the White House and our future,” he wrote, referring to comments Trump made calling on four minority Democratic lawmakers to “go back” to the countries where they came from.

The tweets appeared to be directed at Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Only Omar, who became a U.S. citizen in 2000, was born outside the United States.

“Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” Trump messaged. “Then come back and show us how...”

Netflix will begin streaming season four of Queer Eye on Friday.