As the fourth season of Queer Eye
nears its premiere, Jonathan Van Ness, the show's grooming guy,
called on his Instagram followers to do everything they can to get
President Donald Trump out of office.
The 32-year-old Van Ness on Monday
shared videos of himself celebrating landing a full twisting layout
in a gymnastics class.
Van Ness said that he only recently
returned to gymnastics.
“I LANDED A FULL TWISTING LAYOUT
OMGGG,” he captioned the videos. “The gratitude I feel for this
opportunity at this point in my life is just like there are no
words.”
Van Ness ended his post by calling on
followers to begin working on defeating Trump in 2020.
“Now let's get to canvassing and
caucusing within our Democratic Party and fight for equality and to
get this racist white supremacist out of the White House and our
future,” he wrote, referring to comments Trump made calling on four
minority Democratic lawmakers to “go back” to the countries where
they came from.
The tweets appeared to be directed at
Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of
Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of
Massachusetts. Only Omar, who became a U.S. citizen in 2000, was born
outside the United States.
“Why don't they go back and help fix
the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,”
Trump messaged. “Then come back and show us how...”
Netflix will begin streaming season
four of Queer Eye on Friday.