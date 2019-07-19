In an Instagram post this week, actor Juan Pablo Di Pace said that he came out gay to help others struggling with their sexuality.

The 39-year-old actor is best known in the United States for playing the role of Fernando, Kimmy Gibbler's estranged husband, on Netflix's Fuller House, a spin-off series of Full House. Di Pace, who was born in Buenos Aires, began his acting career in the United Kingdom. He also is known for playing Nicolas Trevino in the TNT drama Dallas.

He announced he's gay during a recently uploaded Ted Talk titled “The Story of Your Life.”

“If this can help make someone else's path easier, I have done my job,” Di Pace captioned a clip of himself talking about coming out. “I believe we are all here to learn something and to pay it forward.”

He then quoted David Bowie: “Always go a little further into the water than you feel you're capable of, and when your feet aren't quite touching the bottom, you're in the right place to do something exciting.”

Di Pace has previously said that he's been out to family and friends for 20 years.