Ricky Martin and Lin-Manuel Miranda are
among the celebrities calling for the resignation of Puerto Rico
Governor Ricardo Rosselló over homophobic and misogynistic comments.
The controversy erupted on Saturday
after 889 pages of messages on Telegram between Rosselló and several
members of his administration were published. The messages include
Rosselló using a gay slur to attack a journalist and a former
senator. He also described a former New York City lawmaker who was
born in Puerto Rico as a “whore.”
Several involved in the group chat have
stepped down, but Rosselló has defied calls to resign.
Martin, who was born in Puerto Rico,
was among those targeted in the messages. Martin “is such a male
chauvinist that he fucks men because women don't measure up,”
Puerto Rico CFO Christian Sobrino wrote. Sobrino is among those who
have resigned.
According to NBC
News, thousands took to the streets on Wednesday to call for
Rosselló's resignation, including Martin, who is raising three kids
with his husband Jwan Yosef. Other stars who joined the march
included reggaeton stars Bad Bunny and Residente, and actor Benicio
Del Toro.
Hamilton creator Lin Manuel
Miranda joined protesters in New York City.
“Rosselló has lost the people's
trust in him and we are here to support that,” Miranda told the
hundreds of protesters who gathered in Union Square Park.