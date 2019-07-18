Out actor Billy Porter reacted to his historic Emmy Awards nomination.

Porter on Tuesday received an acting nomination for his portrayal of Pray Tell on FX's groundbreaking series Pose, marking the first time an openly gay black man has been nominated for an Emmy.

Pose explores New York's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s. It features television's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, according to FX. It was recently renewed for a third season.

Speaking with Deadline, Porter said that the nomination took his breath away.

“I just haven't been breathing for the past day,” he told the outlet. “So today, I was able to breathe – that was my first reaction!”

“There was no context for this,” he explained. “I said the same thing about marriage equality. When we were growing up, there was no context because you could never see it. I’ve always had huge dreams but I realized now that my dreams have been springboarded off of things I have already seen.”

“They weren’t about dreaming the impossible. They weren’t about dreaming things that didn’t exist. Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, FX – everybody involved in the show taught me how to dream the impossible,” Porter said, referring to the show's creators and producers.

“The sky is the limit now, honey!” he exclaimed.

Porter added that the role was a game-changer for him.

“I have been in this industry for 30 years and have never been the object of anyone’s affection or love interest,” Porter said. “I have always been the gay best friend, the clown so it’s really interesting to move [to] this space. It’s very humbling.”