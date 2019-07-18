Prosecutors in Massachusetts on Wednesday dropped a criminal case against actor Kevin Spacey.

The 59-year-old Spacey faced a criminal charge of indecent assault and battery over allegations he groped a young man at a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts in 2016. Spacey pled not guilty.

Cape and Island District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said in court documents that the charge was dropped “due to an unavailability of the complaining witness.”

The charges involve the son of former television anchor Heather Unruh, who during a press conference in 2017 accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son.

Unruh said that Spacey got her son drunk then “stuck his hand inside [his] pants and grabbed his genitals.”

During a July 8 pre-trial hearing, the alleged victim refused to testify about his missing cell phone, a key piece of evidence because it contained text messages the victim claims he sent to his girlfriend while Spacey was groping him. When asked about the text messages, the victim pled the Fifth Amendment.

Earlier this month, a civil lawsuit stemming from the same allegations was withdrawn without comment.

A string of accusations against Spacey were unleashed after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14. In response, Spacey, for the first time publicly, announced that he is gay.

The claims resulted in Spacey's firing from the Netflix drama House of Cards.

Similar accusations in Los Angeles and London are still under investigation.