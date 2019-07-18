Rapper-record producer Young Thug said in a recent interview that Lil Nas X “shouldn't have told the world” he's gay because “these days ... it's just all judgment.”

The 20-year-old Lil Nas X, who came out at the end of June on Twitter, is best known for his single “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus. Young Thug appears on the song's latest remix.

Young Thug, 27, made his comment during an appearance on YouTube channel No Jumper.

“He shouldn’t have told the world because it’s like, these days, motherfuckers, it’s just all judgment,” he said. “Motherfuckers just judging. It ain’t even about the music no more. Once you found out he was gay, as soon as that song come on now, everybody’s like, ‘This gay ass ni**er. Ni**ers don’t even care to listen to the song no more.”

“I just feel like, he young, and it’s like backlash can come behind anything. So it’s like, it wasn’t a bad idea, and it was most definitely the best time to do it, during Pride. That was the best time to do it, that was a G’s move. But it’s like, he young, so I know what he going to be dealing with, with it in his mind, I dealt with this shit before. I know what he going to be dealing with. So that’s why I was like, fuck, he should have never said that, he should have never told them,” Young Thug said.

