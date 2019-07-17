During a recent radio appearance,
Christian conservative Mat Staver, founder of Liberty Counsel,
claimed that the Q in LGBTQ means protecting people who want to have
sex with minors.
Speaking on Crosstalk last week,
Staver railed against a non-binding resolution approved last month by
the California General Assembly that calls on faith leaders to accept
people who identify as LGBT and acknowledge the psychological harms
of therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender
identity of LGBT individuals.
The non-binding resolution, Staver
claimed, was “essentially a directive” that “targets pastors
and churches” and “discriminates” against people who have
“overcome unwanted sexual attractions,” Right
Wing Watch reported.
He added that the resolution, by adding
the “Q” to “LGBT,” was promoting a “spectrum” that
includes “minor-attracted individuals.”
When asked about the more than 200
corporations that signed a brief calling on the Supreme Court to find
that current civil rights laws extend to LGBT people, Staver claimed
that the companies were “on board” with promoting the “spectrum,”
which he defined as including “someone who believes that sex with
minors is OK.”
(Related: Apple,
Disney, Microsoft, Starbucks, Amazon urge Supreme Court to rule on
LGBT protections.)
“They’re trying to use their
corporate clout to send a message to the United States Supreme Court
to do what the Equality Act would do,” he said. “And that is
elevate sexual orientation and gender identity – and that’s this
whole spectrum, by the way, that’s a huge spectrum, which includes
gender identity, includes minor-attracted individuals. Now, what is
that? That’s someone who believes that sex with minors is OK, that
it should not be stigmatized, or criminalized, that having multiple
relationships, not being monogamous, is OK. They are really on board
with all of that, that whole agenda. And they’re wanting to force
it on the rest of the country, but they’re wanting to do it through
a 5-to-4 vote at the United States Supreme Court.”